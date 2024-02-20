Bahamas Launches into Space Tourism with Historic SpaceX Partnership

Bahamas signs historic agreement with SpaceX

MOTIA said it has negotiated and executed a Letter of Agreement (LOA) with SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.), launching The Bahamas into space tourism.

The LOA creates a strategic partnership that makes the Bahamas a top landing destination worldwide.

SpaceX, a pioneer in space research, is preparing mission designs to use one of its autonomous drone ships as a Falcon 9 landing site east of The Exumas, a scene only seen in The Bahamas. This rare chance allows guests to watch breathtaking space events from cruise ships, resorts, and other tourist attractions, reinforcing The Bahamas’ status as a leader in space tourism.

Exclusive visibility of rocket landings on an autonomous drone ship from multiple Bahamian islands makes this location unique internationally.

The LOA’s Bahamian landings will support SpaceX’s Starlink mission, save lives, improve first responders, and ensure catastrophe connectivity.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, stated that the technology in this agreement is a significant advancement in rocket reusability, benefiting The Bahamas economically and elevating its position in the global space industry.

“This Letter of Agreement with SpaceX marks a new era for The Bahamas.”

This landmark agreement propels The Bahamas into the global space sector. It gives our folks new opportunity and fosters long-term benefits for education, emergency response, and innovation, Cooper added.

“The Bahamian government hopes to use this partnership to boost economic growth, job creation, and education.”

SpaceX will support a space installation or exhibit featuring SpaceX hardware and a spacesuit in conjunction with the LOA. Both Bahamians and foreign tourists are expected to visit this display, the only one outside the US.

The Bahamas offers Starlink internet service at numerous Family Island locations, which might boost revenue. First responders and the area’s capacities will benefit from these terminals, designed for schools without enough internet bandwidth.

SpaceX’s quarterly STEM and space-focused seminars will boost STEM education in The Bahamas, benefiting students and instructors.

This achievement was helped by STEMBoard founder and CEO Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist. She will become the first Bahamian astronaut in 2024. Her story, disseminated worldwide through interviews, lectures, and a documentary, supports the Bahamas’ innovation and education goals. Bowe and STEMBoard worked with SpaceX for 15 months to outline Bahamian space operations procedures.

Cooper promised to expand the government’s impact beyond tourism.

The Bahamas is set to embrace its new role in the global space industry, a turning point in its history. He stated The Bahamas will be a pioneer in space tourism and technology under our vision for change and Innovate242 project.