Bahamas temporary alcohol ban leaves cruise passengers dry

Bahamian Election Day Alcohol Ban Leaves Cruise Passengers Dry

Cruise passengers planning to celebrate in the Bahamas next week are facing an unexpected disruption to their vacation plans. The Bahamas will suspend all alcohol sales on Tuesday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as the country holds its elections.

According to a government notice, the Parliamentary Commissioner is mandating the suspension of “intoxicating liquor” sales while the polls remain open. This restriction covers all Bahamian islands, including the private islands operated by major cruise companies.

Royal Caribbean has confirmed that the ban will strictly apply to its private island destination, CocoCay. Two of the company’s major ships, the Oasis of the Seas and the Wonder of the Seas, are scheduled to be docked at CocoCay during the restricted hours. A Royal Caribbean spokesperson stated that the cruise line is “respecting and complying with all local laws and regulations”. However, there is a silver lining for travelers: while alcohol cannot be purchased ashore, it will continue to be sold aboard the ships while the ban is in place.

The late notice has sparked significant outrage among vacationers. One frustrated customer took to X to vent about the situation, explaining that the ban drastically altered a planned 40th-anniversary trip with 26 friends. “The general election has banned all alcohol for the two days we are there. And we find out only two days before we leave?” the user wrote, adding that she would have picked a different itinerary if she had been informed earlier.