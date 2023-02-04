Bahamas: Threats against Prime Minister Philip Davis life under investigation

After threats were made on the life of Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis on Friday, security has been tightened up around him.

Last evening, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander stated that the Prime Minister’s Office received two calls about midday.

Davis was not “frightened,” according to Fernander, but the threat is being treated seriously.

The threats come after a video circulated on social media in which a man was heard proposing Davis be slain.

The footage was allegedly shot during a protest by the Coalition of Independents (COI) outside the Parliament building last Wednesday.

The head detective stated that it was too early in the investigation to determine whether the calls were related to the organization.

“Acts like that will only push the temperature to another level,” Fernander added as he underlined police are following “major leads”.

When the perpetrators are apprehended, the authorities “will throw the book at them,” according to Fernander.

Police will also be looking for the guy who made the initial threat against Davis in the video.

Fernander stated that he intends to meet with COI head Lincoln Bain in his office.

“Because he needs to keep his supporters under control,” the commissioner explained.

With the 44th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government scheduled for February 15-16 in The Bahamas, Fernander noted that security measures will be reviewed and improvements made as needed.