Bahamasair launches new route between George Town, Exuma & Ft Lauderdale

Bahamasair will begin service between George Town, Exuma, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the airline, this new route connects vacationers in Fort Lauderdale to the crystal-clear waters and pure white sands of George Town.

“It’s not just about flying from one place to another; it’s about making dreams come true,” said Samantha Lookie, Bahamasair’s Director of Commercial, Sales, and Marketing. “With this new route, we’re not only connecting Fort Lauderdale and George Town – we’re connecting hearts, creating memories, and fostering new beginnings.”

“The launch of this route is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Tracy Cooper, Managing Director of Bahamasair. “The airline is setting its sights on further flight service expansions and the acquisition of new airplanes.” These efforts will ensure that Bahamasair continues to grow in tandem with its loyal client base.”

“We are committed to evolving, innovating, and crafting experiences that will stand the test of time.”

The route, according to Bahamasair, will commence on November 15.