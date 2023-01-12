Award-winning Bahamian Show Goombay Kids Secures Major USA Partner

In just a few weeks the 13x Award winner and 18x nominee, Goombay Kids, will release its latest season. This time with the support of a new US partner, a production studio in association with New York Times Bestselling author and producer, Lauren Oliver.

The producers of Goombay Kids care about keeping the show as Bahamian and authentic as possible and has now employed over 250 Bahamians, and continues to make history as it rises to become the #1 Kids Caribbean TV Show in the World. Goombay Kids is the first Bahamian show to be a VFX animation and live action hybrid TV Series as well as portrays key moments of Bahamian history and tell folklore tales that have never been told on screen.

Creator of Goombay Kids, Stephanie K. Nihon’s dream for the show was always to build a media brand franchise and take it global out of it which will include multiple platforms and tourist experiences along with the live action TV series and with the intention to be written, and produced mainly by Bahamians.

The new episodes will premiere at Fusion Superplex at a star studded event on January 21st, 2023. This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at locations throughout Nassau or at the door. Details about how to attend can be found on the Goombay Kids Facebook and Instagram. The brand new episodes will air locally starting February 8th, 2023 at 8pm on OurTV, Cable Bahamas (Ch.212). Past seasons 1,2 and 3 will air ahead of the new episodes on OurTV starting January 16th.

About Goombay Kids:

Goombay kids is an award winning educational island adventure show focused on STEAM based education produced by LFD Productions. It follows three Bahamian children on their island adventures exploring Bahamian Culture, Mythology, History and Folklore. It is the first show of its kind to showcase young Bahamian talent and create this kind of opportunity for them. Most of the talent on the show was developed by local Talent Agency CMM Agency along with coaching by The Bahamas Artist Movement (BAM). Goombay Kids is the #1 Children’s show in The Bahamas and Caribbean and holds the most awards for any children’s show in the Caribbean and the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Honorable Philip Davis publicly endorsed and congratulated the producers of the Series and lead stars at the Office of The Prime Minister last year.. The series is passionate about creating change through its platform which includes teaching children about climate solutions, promoting youth and women’s empowerment, helping to improve literacy rates and supporting disability inclusion.

For more information about Goombay Kids, please follow them on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @goombaykids