Bahamians mourn sudden passing of Cabinet Minister Obie Wilchcombe

Bahamas: Obie Wilchcombe dies at 65

Bahamians are in grief over the untimely death of Cabinet Minister Obediah Wilchcombe. He was 65 at the time.

Following his death, mourners gathered at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama.

Wilchcombe, who served as Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, and Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly, died today, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to a statement, Minister Wilchombe devoted his life to public service and made major achievements to the country.

Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis is on his way to Grand Bahama to pay his respects and sympathies to the family.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Killarney, has sent his sympathies to Obediah Wilchcombe’s family, friends, and loved ones.

Wilchcombe, he adds, served The Bahamas with unrelenting loyalty and enthusiasm.

Minister Wilchcombe’s death, according to Minnis, is a terrible loss to the country, and his significant contributions to the improvement of The Bahamas will be remembered and treasured forever.

Wilchcombe, as a dedicated public servant, worked hard to improve the lives of residents, first as a broadcaster and journalist, and then as a Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, leaving an indelible impact on the history of our nation.

Minister Wilchcombe demonstrated excellent leadership and a profound dedication to the well-being of the people throughout his career in office, most recently as Leader of office Business in the House of Assembly.