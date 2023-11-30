Acting Commissioner of Police in St Vincent Trevor Bailey has lobbied for better working conditions for his colleagues at the Central Police Station in Kingstown.

The major police headquarters has recently been in the spotlight for its deteriorating conditions, particularly the officers’ sleeping accommodations.

“A few weeks ago, we saw some pictures coming out about conditions at the Central Police Station, and what we saw wasn’t the best. So as the Assistant Commissioner, I would love to see that the condition that we work under is improved sooner rather than later. Because it is demanding of us to leave our homes and come to work, and to always give 100 if the environment is not conducive.”

Bailey noted that if the ambiance is pleasant and calming, you will begin the day on the right foot.

“So yes, I would love to see the conditions improve.”

Bailey also indicated that the conditions at Montrose Training School that were reported a few months ago no longer exist.

“We have done some, so there are no windows without louvers. The condition has improved, Bailey said.

Bailey made the appeal for better circumstances when appearing on Hot97 on Thursday morning.