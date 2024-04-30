Baker Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Items into Kingstown Prison

On the 25 April Police arrested and charged Keevin Bibby, 22 years old Baker of New Montrose with the offence of Attempting to Introduce Prohibit Articles into His Majesty Prison.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly without lawful authority attempted to introduce thirty six (36) grams of cannabis, one (1) blue lighter and sixty-six (66) sheets of wrapping paper- prohibited articles into His Majesty Prison. The incident occurred in Kingstown on the 25.04.24 about 10:45 am.

Bibby appeared before the Magistrate Court and pleaded Guilty. He was fined $700.00 ECC to be paid by the 03 May or two (2) months in prison if he defaults on the payment. The defendant was also given a suspended sentence of eighty four days for a period of one year.