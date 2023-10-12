On 9 October, 2023, police arrested and charged Mazie Cumberbatch, a 25-year-old Baker of Cane Hall, with the offense of grievous bodily harm.

Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly inflicted grievous bodily harm on a 50-year-old shopkeeper in Upper Cane Hall by chopping him on the left side of his head and on his left hand with a cutlass. The incident occurred in Arnos Vale on October 7, 2023, at about 12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Cumberbatch appeared at the Calliaqua Magistrate Court and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was fined $1,500 EC.

The sum of $500.00 EC was to be paid immediately, or six months imprisonment. The balance is to be paid in two (2) months or six (6) months in prison.

The defendant was also ordered to pay $1000 EC in compensation to the complainant in four (4) months or eight (8) months of imprisonment.

Source : RSVGPF