Baker Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Allegations

Georgetown Baker Charged with Assault

On June 22, 2025, police arrested and charged Welwyn Yorke, a 45-year-old Baker of Langley Park, Georgetown, with the offence of Assault.

Investigations revealed that on June 21, 2025, the accused assaulted a 32-year-old resident of Georgetown by beating her about her body with his hands, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

Yorke appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on June 23, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The conditions of his station bail continue, and he was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

The matter was adjourned to August 18, 2025 for trial.