Baliceaux, uninhabited private island, selling for $30 million

Uninhabited private Caribbean island lists for $30M

For the price of a posh New York City townhouse, this entire tropical paradise could be yours.

A “pristine” 352-acre island has hit the market in the Caribbean Sea, and it offers a nature-filled getaway, or a serious development opportunity, for anyone with $30 million to spare.

Named Baliceaux (“baubles” or “trinkets” in French), the lush oasis is located in the chain of Southern Caribbean islands known as the Grenadines, between the larger islands of Saint Vincent and Grenada. “There are no homes, no airports, no restaurants, no cars — and no people,” say press materials for the bitty islet, which is listed with the Wealth Group — a team founded by Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate’s Patrick Cohen and Victoria Fisher.

Although there’s no built infrastructure to speak of, the island’s “amenities” include white-powder beaches, tropical woodlands, cliffs, meadows, rolling hilltops, cacti and palm trees galore — and both rocky and sandy coastlines. There are also coral reefs, hiking trails and plenty of water for pleasure cruising.

The wild flora and fauna make the island quite the fixer-upper opportunity for anyone with dreams of constructing a custom vacation house or a commercial-level resort, the listing adds.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for someone seeking the ultimate in private island splendor for a family compound or for a developer looking to build a boutique hotel,” said Fisher. “The views are stunning, the landscape a literal tropical paradise. It is captivating with its beauty and privacy.” The mile-and-a-half-long island’s recorded history began in the 15th century, when Spanish conquistadors came upon it. Later, the 3,901-foot-high Gun Hill, its tallest peak, became a lookout for British soldiers during the 1700s’ Carib Wars. Gun Hill remains to this day, and is still an ideal place “to experience panoramic Caribbean sunsets.” By Hannah Frishberg NY Post