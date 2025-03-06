St Vincent Govt Acquires Baliceaux Island

Baliceaux Island Acquired by SVG Government

The St. Vincent government said on Thursday, “As of Wednesday, Balliceaux is part of the patrimony of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The island’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, disclosed this on Thursday to lawmakers.

“Whereas it is enacted under section three of the Land Acquisition Act, chapter 322, that if the Governor General considers that any land should be acquired for a public purpose, he may cause a declaration to that effect to be made. And whereas it is considered by the governor general that the undermentioned parcel of land should be acquired for a public purpose, to wit, the purpose of a cultural historic memorial site, and to keep as part of our national patrimony. It now is hereby declared by Her Excellency the Governor-General to act in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. And upon the second publication of this acquisition in the Gazette, the lands shall be vested absolutely in the Crown and all the portion of land situated at Balliceaux in the parish of the Grenadines, in the State of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, belonging to whom it may concern, and measuring approximately 323 acres. Together with all ways, water and watercourses, rights, lights, liberties, privileges, paths, easements, and all appurtenances thereon shall vest absolutely in the Crown.”.

Gonsalves in March of 2024 said, “My government will acquire Balliceaux in the interest of its historical importance to this country.”.

In 1795, over 2,000 Garifuna and Kalinago perished at Balliceaux.