Balliceaux Visit Sees Record Diaspora Turnout

What an experience ! A contingent of close to 150 visiting descendants of the Callinagu and Garifuna, collectively called the Garinagu, paid homage to their ancestors some of whom died on Balliceaux, and others exiled to how fate decided it. This year the numbers of visiting Garinagu increased significantly with Belize and Guatemala topping the list. It was truly a time of togetherness as both Vincentians and the Garinagu from the diaspora came together to celebrate the life of Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

This year several activities were staged to mark National Heroes Month, culminating with the pilgrimage to Balliceaux on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Two catamarans the ‘Ambience’ and ‘Emotions 2’ transported close to 150 persons including the Minister of Culture. The journey began from Villa with open sea conditions producing occasional waves reaching over 15 feet, as well as passing through a mild squall. The flotilla consisted of a patrol boat from the Coast Guard, a transfer vessel called ‘Lovestruck’ and 2 catamarans. Although the ride was uncomfortable they were never in harm’s way under the guidance of experienced local captains and watchful eye and presence of the local coastguard.

Upon arrival, over 60 descendants of the Garifuna and Callinagu were transferred from the catamarans to shore by the transfer vessel but it was a real challenge to land the pilgrims with a constant surge of the waves. Everyone got wet in the sea surge while landing, some being ‘doubled up’ and submerged by the energy of the surging waves. Young and old alike got a watery baptism going to pay respect to their ancestors. On the shoreline a service of thanksgiving was held, a Garifuna High priest conducting the Garifuna requiem.

Following the requiem, most of the worshipers climbed to the highest point in the middle of the island which offers a beautiful view of the other nearby Grenadine islands. Last year, 2025, the government of the day acquired Balliceaux, which hopefully will soon be declared a UNESCO heritage site. Most of the comments of those who made the journey state that they would love to see the island develop further including some basic infrastructure like a jetty or floating wharf that would make it easier for returning Garinagu to come pay tribute to their ancestors. Others said that they would like to see a monument erected and a place of worship built in memory of their ancestors, that was part of the on going discussion on the return trip, which passed on the the lee side of Bequia to make the return trip more pleasant for the visiting delegation. Also forming the discussion was that any development on the island must focus on renewable sources of energy, including but not limited to solar and wind generation.

But the glorious day was not without some real drama that gave film makers, from Belize, Guatemala and SVG, ample footage of an exciting day in the outdoors. On the return trip from Balliceaux, the transfer boat “Love struck” got broadsided by an unsually large breaking wave that put the boat on sand in shallow water. It took a while with the assistance of the coast guard to pull the boat away from the breakwater, but the damage was already done, the pounding waves broke off one of the outboard engines, and the marooned visitors had to be ferried by a smaller boat to the “Ambience”, while “Emotions 2” took the crippled transfer boat to Bequia for repair.

All in all, it was an exciting and unforgettable visit for our brothers and sisters from Central America and the North American diaspora, culminating with a pilgrimage to Balliceaux, as we collectively celebrated the murder by treachery of our beloved Garifuna Chief Joseph Chatoyer – OM (Order of Merit) on March 14 and pilgrimage on March 15. Let’s get 2 back-to-back holidays, National Heroes Day, and Pilgrimage Day or Balliceaux Day, we deserve two holidays for such important historical events. Maybe three ! … and for good reasons too !