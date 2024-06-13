Bangladesh, Netherlands kick off T20 World Cup Cricket in St Vincent

Bangladesh, Netherlands hope for batting boost in Kingstown

Netherlands will face Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup’s newest venue, Kingstown, St Vincent, for their first big fish. Bangladesh has experienced a hectic travel schedule after their South Africa game in New York, with their flight delayed by five hours. The team is dealing with a heartbreak after a close defeat to South Africa, with Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali struggling to find boundaries in the last three overs of their chase.

Both Bangladesh and Netherlands have struggled with their top order batting, with neither opening pair managing a double-digit stand yet in the tournament. The Netherlands will face Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed with the new ball, while Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain will face them in the middle overs. Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan have shown batting form, while Shakib Al Hasan has a poor start to the tournament.

Netherlands have bowled brilliantly in the T20 World Cup, beating Nepal in Dallas and pushing South Africa close in New York. Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, and Tim Pringle have bowled well in partnerships alongside Vivian Kingma and Paul van Meekeren. Both Bangladesh and Netherlands have batting problems, with Max O’Dowd making their only half-century so far, and the rest of the batters not taking off, particularly Michael Levitt, who was their form player leading up to the T20 World Cup.

This could be a tense scrap in Kingstown, with the result depending on which bowling attack can better dominate on the day.

Match Kicks of At 10.30 A.M AST

Arnos Vale has not hosted an international game in nearly 10 years, and both teams will hope for better batting conditions after struggling in New York.

St Vincent Steps Up Security for ICC T20 Cricket

As St. Vincent prepares to host its first ICC T20 World Cup cricket match, security on the island has increased.

St. Vincent has deployed police to various points near the venue and across the country. The Coast Guard is providing marine security in the waters near the cricket grounds, and they have rerouted traffic that usually passes near the stadium.

In May, Trinidad PM Keith Rowley said the region is hosting the games under the cloud of an international terror threat.

Emanating from northern Pakistan, the threat to cause disruption to the tournament beginning on June 1 and running for the entire month led to a scramble of meetings and virtual consultations involving the regional security system known as IMPACS, the International Cricket Committee (ICC), federal agencies in the US, and national police systems across the Caribbean.

Netherlands win the toss, opt to bowl first

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh will take on Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2024 match 27 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Both teams have won one game and lost one hence this is a must-win clash for both.