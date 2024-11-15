Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd Recognized as ECCU’s Top Bank

Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd Walks Away With Inaugural ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award

The Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd is the first commercial bank operating in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to receive the ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) presented the award at the ECCB Bank of the Year Awards Ceremony held on 13 November at its headquarters, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis.

The ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award was launched in 2024 to honour banks that demonstrate the ability to turn challenges into opportunities through strategic initiatives and innovative business practices in a dynamic market environment.

Five other awards were presented at the Ceremony. The categories and recipients of the awards were:

Corporate Social Responsibility – Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd; Customer Service – Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited; Financial Education and Empowerment – Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd; Support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) – Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd; and Technological Innovation – CIBC (Antigua).

Eleven of the commercial banks which operate in the ECCU submitted 35 entries for the various awards. Six of the banks were shortlisted for the interview stage which formed 30.0 per cent of the overall score. Over 2,000 members of the public participated in the online voting, which represented 20.0 per cent of the overall score.

In his remarks following the Awards Ceremony, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine, congratulated the participating banks and the award recipients. He emphasised the importance of the Support to MSMEs category and urged all banks to collaborate with the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) to support the growth of small businesses in the ECCU. He posited that helping MSMEs contributes significantly to efforts to double the size of the ECCU economy.

The 2024 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards ceremony can be viewed on the ECCB Connects YouTube channel and Facebook page.