Fraudulent Bank of St Vincent Websites

The Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines is informing customers that two fraudulent websites are currently impersonating the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd (BOSVG) Online Banking platform. The websites in question are:

bosvg.digital

bosvg.today

These sites have been designed to closely resemble the official BOSVG Online Banking login page. Please be cautious, as entering your personal information on these sites could jeopardize your account security.

The links to these fraudulent websites are being distributed via text messaging, so we urge you to be extra vigilant when receiving such messages. Please note that we do not send official customer communications via text messaging.

We want to assure you that BOSVG has taken immediate steps to remove these fraudulent websites and prevent further harm.

To protect your online security, please follow these best

practices:

Always verify the website URL to ensure you’re on the official BOSVG Online Banking platform.

to ensure you’re on the official BOSVG Online Banking platform. Do not enter your login credentials on any suspicious websites.

on any suspicious websites. Avoid clicking on links from unsolicited text messages or unrecognized sources.

from unsolicited text messages or unrecognized sources. Hover over links to verify their legitimacy before clicking.

If you come across any suspicious websites or notice unusual activity on your account, please contact us immediately at [email protected] or call 784-452-4375.