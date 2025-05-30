Beware of Fraudulent Social Media Scams

Bank of St Vincent is issuing an urgent warning concerning a sophisticated fraudulent scheme currently circulating on popular online platforms. This scam is impacting individuals across the Caribbean, including residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

What You Need to Know:

Several customers have reported being contacted through:

Emails that include links requesting you to take action—these emails may not claim to be from your financial institution but are designed to trick you into clicking.

that include links requesting you to take action—these emails may not claim to be from your financial institution but are designed to trick you into clicking. Social media links or posts offering opportunities to earn money by acting as “mystery shoppers.”

Once clicked, these links can:

Give fraudsters unauthorized access to your email accounts.

Compromise your online banking credentials .

. Lead to deposits in your account from hacked or fraudulent sources, followed by instructions to forward the funds via a transfer service, while keeping a small percentage as your “commission”.

This is not a legitimate opportunity. This is a scam involving stolen funds and cybercrime.

Important Reminders:

Do NOT click on suspicious links in emails, messages, or on social media—even if they appear to come from someone you know.

in emails, messages, or on social media—even if they appear to come from someone you know. Do NOT accept or transfer funds on behalf of unknown individuals.

on behalf of unknown individuals. Never share your online banking credentials or personal information.

or personal information. If you suspect that your email or online banking has been compromised, contact your financial institution immediately .

. Participating in this activity may implicate you in criminal conduct, including receiving and laundering stolen funds.

What to Do If You’re Affected:

If you are a customer of BOSVG and have clicked on a suspicious link, received unexpected funds, or followed instructions to transfer money: