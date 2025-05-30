Ad image

BOSVG warns of new online scam targeting SVG residents

Press Release
2 Min Read

Beware of Fraudulent Social Media Scams

Bank of St Vincent is issuing an urgent warning concerning a sophisticated fraudulent scheme currently circulating on popular online platforms. This scam is impacting individuals across the Caribbean, including residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

What You Need to Know:
Several customers have reported being contacted through:

  • Emails that include links requesting you to take action—these emails may not claim to be from your financial institution but are designed to trick you into clicking.
  • Social media links or posts offering opportunities to earn money by acting as “mystery shoppers.”

Once clicked, these links can:

Give fraudsters unauthorized access to your email accounts.

  • Compromise your online banking credentials.
  • Lead to deposits in your account from hacked or fraudulent sources, followed by instructions to forward the funds via a transfer service, while keeping a small percentage as your “commission”.

This is not a legitimate opportunity. This is a scam involving stolen funds and cybercrime.
Important Reminders:

  • Do NOT click on suspicious links in emails, messages, or on social media—even if they appear to come from someone you know.
  • Do NOT accept or transfer funds on behalf of unknown individuals.
  • Never share your online banking credentials or personal information.
  • If you suspect that your email or online banking has been compromised, contact your financial institution immediately.
  • Participating in this activity may implicate you in criminal conduct, including receiving and laundering stolen funds.

What to Do If You’re Affected:

If you are a customer of BOSVG and have clicked on a suspicious link, received unexpected funds, or followed instructions to transfer money:

  1. Stop all communication with the sender.
  2. Do not send any funds.
  3. Contact BOSVG immediately at 784-452-4375.

Share This Article
ByPress Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected