Beware of Fraudulent Social Media Scams
Bank of St Vincent is issuing an urgent warning concerning a sophisticated fraudulent scheme currently circulating on popular online platforms. This scam is impacting individuals across the Caribbean, including residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
What You Need to Know:
Several customers have reported being contacted through:
- Emails that include links requesting you to take action—these emails may not claim to be from your financial institution but are designed to trick you into clicking.
- Social media links or posts offering opportunities to earn money by acting as “mystery shoppers.”
Once clicked, these links can:
Give fraudsters unauthorized access to your email accounts.
- Compromise your online banking credentials.
- Lead to deposits in your account from hacked or fraudulent sources, followed by instructions to forward the funds via a transfer service, while keeping a small percentage as your “commission”.
This is not a legitimate opportunity. This is a scam involving stolen funds and cybercrime.
Important Reminders:
- Do NOT click on suspicious links in emails, messages, or on social media—even if they appear to come from someone you know.
- Do NOT accept or transfer funds on behalf of unknown individuals.
- Never share your online banking credentials or personal information.
- If you suspect that your email or online banking has been compromised, contact your financial institution immediately.
- Participating in this activity may implicate you in criminal conduct, including receiving and laundering stolen funds.
What to Do If You’re Affected:
If you are a customer of BOSVG and have clicked on a suspicious link, received unexpected funds, or followed instructions to transfer money:
- Stop all communication with the sender.
- Do not send any funds.
- Contact BOSVG immediately at 784-452-4375.