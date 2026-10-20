BOSVG announces temporary card service disruption

The Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ltd. (BOSVG) has announced that card-related services will experience temporary disruptions due to a scheduled system upgrade by one of its service providers.

The outage is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2026, between 12:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. During this four-hour window, several key banking services will be unavailable, including ATMs and Point-of-Sale (POS) machines. In addition, local and international merchant transactions involving debit and credit cards will not be processed during the maintenance period.

BOSVG acknowledged that the temporary interruption may cause inconvenience and expressed sincere apologies to its customers for any disruption. The financial institution stated that it is working closely with the service provider to ensure downtime is kept to a minimum and full service is restored as quickly as possible.

Customers who have questions or concerns regarding the service interruption can reach out to the BOSVG Card Services team by phone at 784-452-4340 or via email at [email protected].