Bank of SVG Announces Adjusted Branch Closures

The Bank of SVG is advising its customers of adjustments to the closing times for their branches on Thursday, March 6, 2025:

• 11:30 a.m. Closing:

Georgetown Branch

Joshua Centre (Arnos Vale) Branch

Barrouallie Branch

Chateaubelair Branch

• 12:00 noon Closing:

Reigate Branch, Kingstown

Halifax Branch, Kingstown

Bequia Branch

Canouan Branch

Union Island Branch

Additionally, our Exchange Bureau at Argyle International Airport will continue its normal operations during this period, the bank stated.

“To continue meeting your banking needs, we encourage you to take advantage of our convenient banking services, including online banking, as well as debit and credit card transactions at our Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).””

BOSVG, in its press release, said customers should be aware that, on this date only, the ATM downtime will be adjusted to 11:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. instead of the usual 1:00 p.m.–1:30 p.m. time.

These changes, the bank said, are necessary to allow our staff to attend a general meeting. Regular business hours will resume on Friday, March 7, 2025.