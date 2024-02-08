BOSVG core banking system upgrade to affect several services

Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines to Temporarily Suspend Services for System Upgrade

Please be advised of an upcoming scheduled upgrade to our core banking system on Friday, February 9, 2024, between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. During this period, our ATMs, point-of-sale machines, and online banking facilities will be temporarily unavailable.

We acknowledge that this service disruption may cause some inconvenience and sincerely apologise for the loss of service during this time.

We assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure minimal downtime and a smooth transition to the upgraded system.

Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ltd. remains committed to delivering quality service to you, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

Should you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our Digital Engagement Centre via telephone at 784-452-4375 or email at info@bosvg.com.