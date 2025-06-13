Bank of SVG to upgrade online banking platform on June 16

Bank of SVG will carry out an update to their online banking platform, on Monday, June 16, 2025. This update is part of their ongoing commitment to improving your digital banking experience.

Scheduled Downtime:

To complete this upgrade, online and mobile banking services will be temporarily unavailable from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025.

We recommend completing any time-sensitive transactions before this window.

What’s Changing:

New Menu Layout for Customer Web Portal:

We have redesigned the menu layout on the landing page to enhance navigation, particularly in the External Transfers section.

Therefore, when you log on, the extended menu will now contain the options as shown in the image included in this email.

Please note that this is a cosmetic change only; all existing features remain unchanged and are still available.

Additional enhancements include:

Cheque numbers now appear in the download history.

Real-time balance refresh when performing internal transfers from the account listing screen.

New alerts for scheduled transactions and orders.

Extended descriptions for transactions in the mobile app (already available on the web).

At BOSVG, we appreciate your continued trust and look forward to delivering an improved banking experience. If you have any questions or need assistance after the update, please contact our support team using telephone number 784-452-4375, email address [email protected], or via WhatsApp using 784-494-1844 or 784-528-1844 (messages only).