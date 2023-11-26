Bank teller, school teacher face charges over withdrawal of $300,000

Guyana: Republic Bank teller & school teacher charged with fraud

Guyanese police have charged a Republic Bank cashier and a school instructor with defrauding a customer’s bank account.

According to a police statement, bank teller Tyrell Davis admitted to assisting the illegal transaction by disregarding the bank’s regulations and paying the money to school teacher Donna Edwards.

Davis, 19, was allegedly called by a friend to assist in the illegal withdrawal, and he was paid GYD 300,000.

Davis and Edwards, both 44, were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, in violation of Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, and demanding property on a forged instrument, in violation of Section 278(b) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

They appeared yesterday in Linden Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

They were both remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court again on December 4, 2023.