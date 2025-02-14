Mighty Gabby, Barbadian Icon, Charged With Rape

Anthony “Gabby” Carter, a Barbadian cultural hero, was released on bond after appearing in the No. 1. District “A” Magistrates Court today for rape.

Carter, 76, a 9-time calypso monarch, did not have to plead guilty.

Carter heard the magistrate read the charge sheet, which charges he had sexual contact with a woman without her consent or by recklessness between July 17th and September 8th, 2023.

The prosecution did not object to bail due to the matter’s age, but Carter had to relinquish his passport by 2PM today and report to Hastings Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday.

The court heard that Carter, as an entertainer, might petition to the court to fly before July 14th.

He was released on $10,000 bail.Senior counsel Andrew Pilgrim, representing Carter alongside Leslie Cargill-Straker, told Starcom Network News he will forcefully defend his client.