WPP carries out first leg-lengthening surgery in (SVG)

A Barbados national has express gratitude to WPP for a successful surgical procedure involving leg-lengthening, which was conducted at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

According to WPP, 22-year-old Mett Dajmar from Barbados was presented to the organisation in 2017 due to a condition known as limb length discrepancy, wherein one of his legs exhibited a minor disparity in length compared to the other.

In September 2023, Dajmar successfully undertook a journey to St Vincent for the purpose of undergoing surgical intervention under the care of Dr. Gordon.

The surgical procedure described represents the inaugural instance of leg-lengthening surgery conducted in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a social media post by WPP, the surgical procedure was declared successful and the individual’s recovery process is progressing without complications.

WPP expressed gratitude towards the Maria Holder Memorial Trust for their sponsorship of this mission, as well as their medical volunteers and all other individuals who have provided support.

What is limb lengthening?

Limb lengthening is a surgical treatment that can reduce or correct limb-length discrepancies. The treatment increases the length of a bone in a patient’s arm or leg while also stretching the surrounding muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

How does limb lengthening work?

Limb lengthening takes advantage of the body’s natural ability to create new bone. The process takes places in three stages: surgery, distraction, and consolidation.

About World Pediatric Project

Our Vision: Every community, in every country, will have the capacity to connect children to advanced pediatric healthcare.

World Pediatric Project partners with governments, health workers, and organizations to ensure that children in lower-resource settings have access to safe, timely surgical care. When children are healed, the social and emotional health of families is restored, and the economic productivity of communities is strengthened.

Your life will change when you help a child who would otherwise suffer or die. No donation is too small, and every gift matters! Visit worldpediatricproject.org/donate today and help us change a life.