Barbadians told to stay away from meth as first is case recorded

Barbadians Warned To Stay Away From Meth

Barbados has recorded its first case of methamphetamine (meth) use, and the public is being warned to avoid the drug at all costs, as it poses a threat to health and could lead to death.

Noting that the drug’s presence on the island was confirmed by (FSC), Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, described meth on the island as a “serious situation” that is of great concern to the authorities.

This was disclosed during a press briefing at the Ministry’s Wildey, St. Michael conference room last Friday. Mr. Abrahams was joined by Director of FSC, Cheryl Corbin; Senior Registrar at the Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Ronald Chase, and Senior Superintendent of Police in The Barbados Police Service (BPS), Anthony Warner.

“Meth is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It looks like a white, crystalline powder that has no smell and tastes bitter. It dissolves easily in water or alcohol. Meth is extremely harmful,” the Minister said, reiterating that it was also illegal.

He stated that meth acts like a stimulant, and even in small doses, could increase wakefulness, physical activity, and can decreased appetite. In addition, the drug is also known to cause cardiovascular problems, including rapid heart rate, irregular heartbeat, and increased blood pressure.

It can also lead to hypothermia (elevated body temperature), convulsions, and violent behaviour. In cases of an overdose, if not treated immediately, persons are likely to die.

However, Minister Abrahams pointed out that meth use and its misuse went beyond the devastating effects on individual health, as it also impacted poor communities, causing new waves of crime, unemployment, child neglect or abuse, and other social problems.

In that regard, he called on all Barbadians, the private sector and civil society, to join with Government in tackling the problem.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Warner said while there were “some challenges with border security”, The BPS was doing its best to identify the sources, the routes and trends that people would employ to get the drugs into the country.

He noted that as recently as March 15, a quantity of meth was intercepted in San Juan en route from Canada to Barbados. Senior Superintendent Warner explained that Barbados would be seen as a transshipment point to move drugs from the source country to the intended country, and in the process, some may be left here.

However, he gave the assurance that The BPS would continue to build on partnerships established at the international level to fight the illegal activity.

At the same time, the lawman called on the media to play a role in educating the population about the illegal activity. He also urged the public to come forward and share information with the police.

“Any information, regardless of how small or insignificant you might think that information is, it might be the one piece that we need to fit into a bigger picture to solve the problem that we have,” the Senior Superintendent said.

