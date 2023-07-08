Barbados: American choirboy granted $10,000 bail in JetBlue flight incident

A 16-year-old American choirboy who disrupted an international flight at Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday was given $10,000 bail.

Next Monday, Shiloh Cecil Bellot will face charges of interfering with a crew member’s responsibilities by saying “bomb the plane” on JetBlue flight B662.

The boy denied the charge in his first appearance before Magistrate Douglas Frederick at District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court.

Since the youth had Barbados ties, Sergeant Victoria Taitt told the court there were no bail problems.

The prosecutor requested conditions for the accused. She requested that Bellot relinquish his passport and travel documents to the court, report to a police station at least twice a week, follow a daily 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, live with his surety, and “refrain from posting anything on social media in respect of this matter”.

Lashley told Magistrate Frederick that twice-weekly police reports seemed “a little stringent” given the prosecution’s request for a curfew. Since Bellot was unknown to any court and his passport was with the police, he suggested one day with a curfew.

Lashley said the teen was a choirboy who performed in Barbados with a church group.

After hearing the submissions, the magistrate asked about mental health. “No,” Bellot’s parents said in court.

It’s serious. If you can afford an assessment, you may benefit. “This type of allegation jumps out at you for a mental assessment,” Magistrate Frederick remarked as he accepted the teen’s bond.

He also instructed Bellot to report to District ‘B’ Police Station by 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

It was delayed until July 14. Lashley requested an expedited client pre-sentencing report.

