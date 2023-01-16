Barbados-branded sugar now on sale at US retail giant Walmart

Monday, January 16

Barbados-branded sugar now available at US retail giant

Barbados-branded sugar manufactured locally has made history.

It is now being offered for sale on the shelves of US retail giant, Walmart.

The commodity will be sold in the retail giant’s outlets thanks to a significant export agreement secured by the HADCO Group of Companies through Caribbean Sugar Limited.

