Barbados-branded sugar now on sale at US retail giant Walmart

Barbados-branded sugar now available at US retail giant
Barbados-branded sugar manufactured locally has made history.
It is now being offered for sale on the shelves of US retail giant, Walmart.
The commodity will be sold in the retail giant’s outlets thanks to a significant export agreement secured by the HADCO Group of Companies through Caribbean Sugar Limited.
Source :
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.