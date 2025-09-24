Barbados is champions of 2025 WIFA women’s tournament

The 2025 WIFA Women’s Tournament concluded in exciting fashion on Saturday, September 21st, at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, showcasing regional talent, unity and the growing momentum of women’s football in the Caribbean.

Four nations; Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, and host St. Vincent & the Grenadines participated in the tournament. After a series of competitive matches, Barbados was crowned champions, defeating St. Lucia 2–1 in the finals and St. Vincent & the Grenadines defeated Dominica 3 – 0 in the third placed play off.

This event marked the first FIFA-approved women’s tournament hosted in St. Vincent & the Grenadines in six years, highlighting the SVGFF’s commitment to advancing women’s football.

The finals and awards ceremony were attended by notable dignitaries, including:

Randy Harris, FIFA Council Member and President of the (BFA)

Lyndon Cooper, President of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU)

Marlon Glean, President of the Grenada Football Federation (GFF)

Cadijah Mars, FIFA Representative

Awards were presented by Mr. Michael Heut (Rybeck Foods), UN Country Coordinator Ms. LaFleur Quammie, and SVGFF President Mr. Otashie Spring.

Individual Awards:

Best Goalkeeper: Tishana James (SVG)

Best Defender: Raquel John (St. Lucia)

Best Midfielder: Shanice Stephenson (Barbados)

Top Goal Scorer: Rianna Cyrus (Barbados)

Finals MVP: Ashanee Thompson (Barbados)

Fair Play Award: Barbados

President Otashie Spring shared his reflections on the event: “This tournament is a true win for women’s football in our region. It also provided much-needed preparation for all the teams participating in November’s Concacaf Qualifiers. I look forward to the next WIFA’s event and wish all teams a safe journey home.”

The 2025 WIFA Women’s Tournament will be remembered not only for its thrilling football action but also for fostering regional camaraderie and promoting the development of women’s football in St. Vincent & the Grenadines and beyond.