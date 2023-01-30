Barbados: Criminal case against Neil Rowe adjourned until March

Criminal Case against deputy speaker adjourned to March

The case against Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Neil Rowe has been delayed until March 20 after he appeared in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on Monday with a new lawyer.

Rowe, 43, was charged on September 18, 2022, with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a female without her consent or being reckless as to whether she consented.

Rowe was defended by King’s Counsel Roger Forde when he appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in October. On Monday, however, he was represented by a team of lawyers that included Kings Counsels Ralph Thorne and Michael Lashley.

Rowe, who was not compelled to enter a plea to the indictable counts during his earlier appearance, is still being held on BDS$10,000 bond.

Source : CMC