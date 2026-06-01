Barbados defeats SVG 63-0 in rugby Americas game

On Saturday night, Barbados beat St. Vincent and The Grenadines by 63 points to zero. St. Vincent and The Grenadines lost to Barbados when they competed against each other at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent.

A problem with the scoreboard malfunctioned which caused the actual game results to be incorrectly displayed.

For instance, after five minutes into the game Barbados were up 24-0 with four tries and two conversions. However, the scoreboard showed that Barbados was up 25-0.

Even though it was clearly a very poor performance by St. Vincent and The Grenadines, their loss to Barbados has shown some improvement over the first meeting in 2024.

At that time Barbados had defeated St. Vincent and The Grenadines 80-0 at the Garrison Savannah Stadium in Barbados.