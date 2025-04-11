Barbados Unveils Largest Electric Bus Fleet in Western Hemisphere

Barbados charges ahead of the West with new electric buses

Barbados has become the largest provider of electric buses in the Western Hemisphere, following the handover of 30 additional vehicles from China. The donation, formalized during a ceremony at the Barbados Port Authority, brings the national fleet to 89 electric buses, as part of the government’s drive to modernize public transport and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The new buses are expected to enter service by May 1 and will be supported by 30 electric chargers, also provided by China. The handover marks the third batch of electric buses delivered to Barbados with China’s support.

The initiative supports Barbados’ 2030 target of 100% renewable energy and follows the rollout of a wider electric mobility programme, backed by the Green Climate Fund.

The transition is expected to cut fuel costs for the public service vehicle sector by half, from $20 million to $10 million annually. Officials are also working to expand charging infrastructure and maintenance capacity to accommodate the growing fleet.