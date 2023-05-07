Barbados gets ready to welcome the Caribbean Travel Marketplace

Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, is prepared to welcome visitors to the Caribbean Travel Marketplace in the coming days.

The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) will host the industry-leading event on the island from May 9-11.

It will be the show’s forty-first production.

On the first evening, Prime Minister Mottley will kick off events with a keynote talk at Sandals Royal Barbados under the topic Tourism: The Key Driver of Generational Wealth for Caribbean Nationals.

The Caribbean Travel Forum will feature discussions on timely topics such as multi-destination marketing, intra-Caribbean travel with an emphasis on air connectivity, sustainability, technology innovation, labor market concerns, taxation, and tourism linkages.

Mottley will encourage travel industry leaders, general managers, thought leaders, and government officials to use the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which Barbados is hosting for the first time, to showcase the Caribbean region’s strengths, resilience, and attractiveness to global buyers, media, and potential investors.

The prime minister is recognized for her audacious efforts for the international community to understand how exogenous shocks such as the Covid-19 outbreak and the greater issue of climate change have harmed small-island, tourism-dependent Caribbean countries.

