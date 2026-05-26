Barbados, Guyana usher in new era of Caribbean travel

Barbadians, Guyanese to travel with ID cards from July

Imagine booking a flight to visit family or explore a neighboring country, and the only travel document you need is the ID card already sitting in your wallet. For citizens of Barbados and Guyana, this highly anticipated dream becomes a reality on July 1, 2026.

In a historic move perfectly timed to celebrate the 60th Independence anniversaries of both CARICOM nations, the two governments have agreed to completely scrap the passport requirement for travel between their borders. Instead, eligible travelers will simply be required to present a valid national identification card.

This isn’t just a bureaucratic update—it is a massive lifestyle shift designed to make Caribbean travel significantly easier and more affordable for everyday citizens. By removing the traditional hurdles of international borders, officials expect to see a surge in cultural exchange, family reunions, tourism, trade, and cross-border business investments.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley championed the initiative as a prime example of “people-centred governance” and “south-south collaboration,” noting that it finally transforms the ideal of Caribbean integration into a tangible, “lived reality” for everyday people. Similarly, Guyanese President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali hailed the move as a powerful symbol of the “enduring friendship” and shared vision that unites the region.

While the cabinets of both countries have already green-lit the necessary orders following consultations with CARICOM IMPACS, eager travelers should keep an eye out for the final eligibility requirements and specific implementation procedures, which will be published before the July 1 launch.