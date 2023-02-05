Hakeem Roberto Stuart gets life in prison for Sheraton Mall killing

Hakeem Roberto Stuart murder at Sheraton Mall, Barbados

Hakeem Roberto Stuart has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 45 years behind bars for the brazen daylight killing of Damian Trotman in Sheraton Mall in 2019.

Justice Carlisle Greaves handed down the sentence moments ago in the No 3 Supreme Court.

After taking into consideration the four years he had spent on remand the final sentence was – life in prison with a term of 41 years before being eligible for release.

Stuart, 24, of Shelbourne Gap, St Lawrence, Christ Church had denied murdering Trotman on March 21, 2019 but a jury found him guilty last November following a trial.

The case was prosecuted by Director of Public Prosecutions Donna Babb-Agard K.C and Acting Senior State Counsel Romario Straker.

The convict was represented by attorneys-at-law Andrew Pilgrim K.C; Sian Lange and Kamisha Benjamin.

