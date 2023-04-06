Barbados here I come, JetBlue, AA add more Nonstop flights from the US

There are now more nonstop flights to the island of Barbados from big airlines like American Airlines and JetBlue, making it even easier to go there.

American Airlines will add a daily nonstop flight between Miami and Barbados this summer. The service will run from August 15 to September 5, 2023.

That will add to the two flights a day that already go from Miami to Barbados.

American Airlines is also improving its service to Barbados from Charlotte. Starting Dec. 21, the airline will fly every day between Charlotte and Barbados.

It’s a big change from the current weekly service from Charlotte, and it will last at least until April 3. (There will be service five times a week between Jan. 8, 2024 and March 4, 2024.

Eusi Skeete, US Director for Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., said, “We are very excited to increase the number of flights that serve our US market in 2023 and beyond.” “We know that there is a lot of interest in the destination, so we have been working closely with our long-term airline partners to meet this demand.”

JetBlue is keeping its second daily flight between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Barbados until September and October 2023.

Before, the flight was supposed to end at the beginning of September, but now it will go on until October.

Skeete said, “We are always looking for ways to grow and increase airlift across the US market. We are quite optimistic about the possibility of more service, especially since demand for travel to Barbados is still high.” “As we grow across the US, we will continue to work closely with our airline partners to offer even more ways to travel.”

Barbados is seeing strong visitor numbers so far in 2023.

The island is also getting ready for the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s annual conference, Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which will be held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados in May.