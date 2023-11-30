Barbados honors Guyana President with Order of Freedom of Barbados

Guyanese President receives national award from Barbados

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been conferred with the Order of Freedom of Barbados.

Ali was announced as one of 35 people, who are receiving awards as part of Barbados’ 57thIndependence Day celebrations.

The Order of Freedom of Barbados, which is an honorary award, is given to distinguished non-Barbadians for their service to Barbados, the Caribbean, the Caribbean Diaspora or humanity at large.

Barbados’ Government Information Service (GIS) said Ali was receiving the award: “In recognition of his strong commitment to enhance cooperation and collaboration to achieve regional integration and to foster deeper social and economic partnerships particularly in relation to Food and Nutrition Security and for the upliftment of the people of Barbados and the region.”

Ali receives the honorary award alongside Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Kagame received the award: “In recognition of his influential and constructive role, unswerving commitment and proactivity in the mission to foster collaboration, positive international relations and promote economic diplomacy through the Pan African Network between Africa and the Caribbean.”

Source : Loop Caribbean