Barbados Hosts Commonwealth Sport Executive Board Discussions

Commonwealth Sport Executive Board to Meet in Barbados

Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board will convene in Barbados next week, continuing the organisation’s commitment to hosting key events and governance meetings across the Commonwealth.

The Barbados meeting forms part of Commonwealth Sport’s approach to take its Board “on the road”, enabling closer engagement with member nations, partners and local sporting systems. Alongside formal meetings, Board members will take part in a programme of stakeholder engagement, including discussions with government representatives and a day of cultural activity, culminating in a showcase of the island’s indigenous sport of Road Tennis.

Following the Board meeting, President Dr Donald Rukare will lead a small delegation to Antigua and Barbuda to engage with senior government officials and Commonwealth Games Association colleagues. The visit will support preparations for Commonwealth Sport’s involvement in the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026 (CHOGM) in November.

Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said: “Taking our Board meetings on the road is an essential part of who we are as a truly global sports organisation. It allows us to connect directly with our members, understand local contexts and challenges, and build the relationships that are vital to delivering meaningful impact through sport.

“By meeting in Barbados, we are not only advancing our strategic work, but also strengthening our partnership with the Caribbean region. Celebrating cultural and indigenous sports, such as Road Tennis, is a vital part of the Commonwealth Sport Movement, recognising the unique sporting traditions that bring communities together and define our shared identity.”

Sandra Osborne, President of Commonwealth Sport Barbados and Vice-President of Commonwealth Sport said: “It is a great honour for Barbados to host the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board and to welcome colleagues from across the Commonwealth to our island.

“This visit is an opportunity to showcase not only our strong sporting culture, but also the richness of our heritage, which reflects the creativity, resilience and community spirit that defines our nation.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone, sharing a bit of what makes Barbados special, and giving them a real sense of how important sport is to everyday life here.”