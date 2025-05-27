Barbados: Husband & wife arrested on multiple charges

A husband and wife have been arrested and charged with multiple other offences, including money laundering and endangering the lives of two individuals.
Forty-four-year-old Nathaniel White and thirty-three-year-old Sofieth White, both of 1st Avenue, Weekes Land, Goodland, St. Michael, have been charged in connection with offences which occurred along High Street, The City, on Sunday, May 11, 2025.
Albert White has been separately charged with the following offences:
Robbery of $98,974.60 belonging to Thanise Investments – on May 11, 2025
Endangering life – on May 11, 2025
Endangering life – on May 11, 2025
Use of a firearm – on May 11, 2025
Motor vehicle not registered – on May 11, 2025
Fraudulent use of number plates – on May 11, 2025
No insurance – on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $720.00 between May 11 and May 12, 2025
Money laundering – $107.89 on May 12, 2025
Money laundering – $900.00 on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $173.00 on May 12, 2025
While Sofieth White has been charged with:
Handling stolen property – to the sum of $60,410.69 on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $680.00 on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $520.39 between May 11 and May 14, 2025
Money laundering – $200.00 on May 12, 2025
The couple has been jointly charged with the following:
Money laundering – $50,000.00 on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $6,600.00 on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $970.30 on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $90.00 on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $1,500.00 on May 11, 2025
Money laundering – $150.00 between May 11 and May 17, 2025
Both accused appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court No. 2 today, May 27, 2025, where they were not required to plead.
Albert White pleaded guilty to the traffic offences. Both accused were remanded into custody until Tuesday, August 19, 2025.