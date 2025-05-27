Barbados: Husband & wife arrested on multiple charges

A husband and wife have been arrested and charged with multiple other offences, including money laundering and endangering the lives of two individuals.

Forty-four-year-old Nathaniel White and thirty-three-year-old Sofieth White, both of 1st Avenue, Weekes Land, Goodland, St. Michael, have been charged in connection with offences which occurred along High Street, The City, on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Albert White has been separately charged with the following offences:

Robbery of $98,974.60 belonging to Thanise Investments – on May 11, 2025

Endangering life – on May 11, 2025

Endangering life – on May 11, 2025

Use of a firearm – on May 11, 2025

Motor vehicle not registered – on May 11, 2025

Fraudulent use of number plates – on May 11, 2025

No insurance – on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $720.00 between May 11 and May 12, 2025

Money laundering – $107.89 on May 12, 2025

Money laundering – $900.00 on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $173.00 on May 12, 2025

While Sofieth White has been charged with:

Handling stolen property – to the sum of $60,410.69 on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $680.00 on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $520.39 between May 11 and May 14, 2025

Money laundering – $200.00 on May 12, 2025

The couple has been jointly charged with the following:

Money laundering – $50,000.00 on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $6,600.00 on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $970.30 on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $90.00 on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $1,500.00 on May 11, 2025

Money laundering – $150.00 between May 11 and May 17, 2025

Both accused appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court No. 2 today, May 27, 2025, where they were not required to plead.

Albert White pleaded guilty to the traffic offences. Both accused were remanded into custody until Tuesday, August 19, 2025.