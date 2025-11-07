Barbados Library Service Invites Research on Tech

National Library Service Announces Inaugural Symposium on The Future of Libraries

The National Library Service (NSL) has announced its inaugural symposium, “The Future of Libraries: Embracing Technology, Strengthening Community Engagement and Sustaining Development in a Digital Era,” to be held February 20, 2026, at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

As a lead-up to the event one of the Caribbean’s leading institutions is calling for research papers on Digital Transformation, AI, and Community Engagement.

The symposium arrives at a critical juncture as the NLS celebrates the National Year of Reading 2026 and prepares for its 180th anniversary in 2027. This convergence of celebration and forward-thinking dialogue emphasizes that honoring heritage and embracing innovation are not contradictory but complementary imperatives.

“Caribbean libraries must lead conversations about digital preservation of our unique cultural heritage while simultaneously adopting cutting-edge technologies,” Jennifer Yarde, Director of the NLS emphasized. “This symposium will generate the research foundation needed to achieve both goals.”

This landmark event marks a pivotal moment for libraries across the Caribbean region as they navigate the intersection of heritage preservation, technological innovation, and inclusive community service. The symposium will bring together library professionals, archivists, museum curators, educators, researchers, and technologists to share groundbreaking research and chart a collaborative path forward for 21st-century information services.

At the heart of this symposium is a comprehensive call for papers that will form the foundation of critical discussions shaping library services for decades to come. The NLS seeks original research and innovative case studies that address pressing challenges facing modern libraries, from artificial intelligence integration to digital preservation of Caribbean cultural identity.

“The papers submitted to this symposium will become essential reference materials for library professionals throughout the region and beyond,” Yarde stated. “We are calling for rigorous scholarship that not only identifies challenges but proposes actionable solutions for creating more accessible, technologically advanced, and community-centered library systems.”

Accepted papers will undergo peer review for inclusion in the official conference proceedings, ensuring they contribute to the permanent body of library and information science literature. This academic rigor underscores the symposium’s commitment to advancing professional knowledge and establishing evidence-based best practices.

The symposium will explore six interconnected themes crucial to library evolution: Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Emerging Technologies in Libraries; Beyond Access—Designing Inclusive Digital Libraries for All; Community Engagement and Outreach Strategies; Digital Libraries and E-Resources; Digital Preservation of Caribbean Identity; and the Merging of Archives and Libraries.

These themes reflect the complex realities facing information professionals as they balance innovation with accessibility, global standards with local cultural preservation, and traditional services with digital transformation.

Library professionals, researchers, and technologists are invited to submit abstracts of 300 words by Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Notification of acceptance will be issued by Friday, November 28, 2025, with final papers due December 15, 2025. Submission guidelines and registration information are available on the National Library Service Facebook Barbados National Library Service and Instagram pages @NLSbarbados.

The NLS invites all stakeholders in the future of libraries to contribute their expertise and join this transformative dialogue.