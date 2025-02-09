Barbados Minister Urges Caution Against Reckless Sexual Behavior

Barbadians are being warned to refrain from engaging in reckless sexual behaviour, which could lead to them contracting HIV.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey says he has heard the recent concerns raised by the Ministry of Health and is aware of anecdotal evidence which suggests people are again engaging in this type of behaviour.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Ashley Lashley Foundation’s Eco Fit Youth Programme finale.

Mr. Humphrey says his Ministry is continuing efforts to sensitise the public about engaging in safe sexual behaviour.