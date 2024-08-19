Barbados MOH has increased surveillance for Mpox

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising the public that mpox, (previously known as monkey pox), has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a public health emergency of international concern.

Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, made the declaration yesterday, due to the rising incidence of mpox, along with a number of fatalities in some sub-saharan African countries which are as a result of a new variant of mpox (Clade I).

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. The Most Honourable Kenneth George, said the designation by the WHO is a signal that countries across the globe should enhance surveillance and implement preventative measures to help persons protect themselves from the possibility of infection.

He added the designation also gives WHO the ability to access emergency funding for an enhanced global response.

Mpox is a highly infectious disease spread through close contact, including intimate or sexual contact with a person with mpox, and through contact with contaminated materials such as bedding or clothing. Transmission occurs through direct contact with skin lesions, body fluids or respiratory droplets from an infected person.

The disease is manifested by a prodrome of flu-like symptoms followed by a rash consisting of pox and vesicles.

Persons affected are most infectious at the onset of the illness and when the lesions are in the acute stage. The period of infectivity may last as long as the rash persists. Anyone with a travel history who presents with an unusual rash should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Those most vulnerable to severe illness include children, pregnant women and persons with a weakened immune system.

Although there is no evidence of acute infection in Barbados at this time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness encourages physicians both in the public and private sectors to be vigilant, test according to protocol and notify the Ministry of Health and Wellness of suspected cases.

The Ministry has informed environmental and nursing staff at the island’s ports of entry to increase vigilance. While there is no specific treatment for mpox, the spread of disease can be contained by isolation of infected individuals for 21 days and providing supportive medical treatment. Mild and moderate cases can be managed in isolation at home.