Only 4.9% of CSEC Students Pass Key Subjects: Mottley Calls for Urgent Reforms

Mottley calls for quick action to address education crisis in Caribbean

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley has called on Caribbean Community Leaders to address the crisis in the region’s education sector, following the World Bank’s report on the sector.

Mottley emphasized that the region cannot continue treating education as usual and called for coordinated reform to address systemic issues.

The World Bank highlighted systemic issues plaguing the Caribbean’s education system, calling for more financial investment and enhanced teacher support. In 2024, only 4.9% of students who passed the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams passed five or more subjects that included Mathematics and English.

The Mathematics pass rate of 36% highlights a long-standing issue in foundational learning, undermining student success and regional development.

The World Bank warned that the crisis has deep systemic roots and far-reaching consequences for economic growth, social cohesion, and crime prevention in the Caribbean.

To achieve lasting change, Caribbean countries must adopt a holistic and resilient approach to education reform, including preparing systems to withstand external shocks, such as natural disasters and pandemics, which disproportionately affect vulnerable students.