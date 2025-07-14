Scarlet fever not spreading in Barbados says medical experts

There is no scarlet fever outbreak on the island according to President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Dr Lynda Williams, who is reassuring the public that the contagious bacterial infection is not spreading across the island.

Last week, Chief Medical Officer, The Most Honourable, Dr Kenneth George, confirmed that a student from Gordon Walters school was admitted to the intensive care unit and was diagnosed with a rare case of scarlet fever.

Dr George advised the public to remain calm as investigations continue and the diagnosed patient is receiving treatment.

And while Crop Over 2025 is in full swing, with CARIFESTA XV right behind, Dr Williams is encouraging Barbados to practice safe preventive measures to protect themselves from viral and other illnesses.