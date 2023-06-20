Barbados placed under storm watch as Tropical storm Bret approaches

Barbados is now under a storm watch as Tropical storm Bret approaches the Lesser Antilles.

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…12.2N 48.6W, ABOUT 835 MI…1350 KM E OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H. PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 18 MPH…30 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for

Barbados.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Bret. Tropical storm watches will likely be required for other islands later tonight.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 12.2 North, longitude 48.6 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Bret is expected to be a tropical storm when it reaches the Lesser Antilles Thursday and Thursday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Thursday.

RAINFALL: Through Saturday morning, storm total rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe southward to St. Lucia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible across Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Isolated urban flooding is also possible.