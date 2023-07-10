Barbados PM Mia Mottley on her first official visit to Venezuela

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley landed in Venezuela for her first official visit.

President Nicolas Maduro and other top government officials greeted Mottley and her delegation, which included Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds and Ambassador David Comissiong, with a red carpet welcome.

According to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the two countries would endeavor to enhance ties and expand constructive cooperation.

According to the Ministry, both countries recently reviewed collaborative projects to expand their connections in the domains of oil and agriculture during talks held in Caracas in June.

