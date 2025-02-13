Barbados PM Mottley Brings Reparations Focus to African Summit

Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley is on a state visit to Ethiopia.

She was received by Ethiopian officials at the Bole International Airport and later met with Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

She is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kerrie Symmonds, along with the island’s Ambassadors to Kenya and Ghana, Alexander McDonald and Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland

Ms. Mottley, while in Ethiopia will attend the 38th African Union Summit.

The summit, which is themed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”, brings together heads of state and government from all 55 AU member states, alongside leaders from international organisations, non-governmental organisations and the private sector.

It will focus on advancing reparatory justice and fostering racial healing across the continent.

The 38th ordinary session of the assembly of the AU heads of state ends on Sunday.