Barbados PM thanks Gonsalves for participating in emancipation conversation

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley thanked Vincentian Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves for sharing his insights at the recent emancipation discourse in Barbados.

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, the people of the Caribbean, the Americas and Africa witnessed an assembly of their elders and leaders. This assembly, that we framed as the Emancipation Conversation, has reawakened and ignited the desire of our people to press towards the mark of reparations and to set the course for expanding South-South Cooperation and deeper relations between African and Caribbean people and for this I thank you.

Thank you for answering the call and rescheduling your busy agenda to share your knowledge, experience and passion. Your robust and thoughtful engagement with such heavy and challenging topics on the condition and realities of black nations and people framed within the discourse on development financing, sustainable development and climate crisis lend support to the matters which the Bridgetown Initiative seeks to address.

The Emancipation Conversation has set the course for further and continued involvement of our people and communities on these issues. I anticipate that our mutual dialogue on these issues will continue.

My dear comrade and friend until we meet again, let us continue our national and global efforts to keep these matters at the forefront of our national and multilateral assignments.