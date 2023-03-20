Barbados PM to deliver keynote speech at reparations conference in US

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, will deliver the keynote presentation on reparations at a worldwide conference next month in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to Don Rojas, the Vincentian-born Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) Director of Communications and International Relations, the organization has received confirmation that Mottley will attend the State of the Black World Conference V, from April 19-23, as a special guest to deliver the keynote address.

Rojas, a former press secretary for deceased Grenada Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, claimed Mottley will speak alongside Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the conference, which is themed “Global Africans Rising, Empowerment, Reparations, and Healing.”

Mottley has emerged as a “key voice in the Caribbean lobbying for deeper connections with the African Union and a worldwide emphasis on reparatory justice, with Africa playing a more active role,” according to IBW.

Mottley has proposed for a worldwide reparations conference in partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Reparations Commission, the African Union, the National African American Reparations Commission, and reparations commissions from around the Global Black Diaspora, according to IBW.

“We are proud and delighted that Prime Minister Mia Mottley has accepted our offer to play a significant role in the Fifth State of the Black World Conference,” IBW President Dr Ron Daniels remarked. “She has indicated an enthusiasm to collaborate with President Addo of Ghana in growing and strengthening the global reparations movement.

Source : CMC