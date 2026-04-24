Barbados reaches important milestone in global heritage sector

Barbados has reached an important milestone in the global heritage sector: for the first time, the island will be represented at the International Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works (IIC) Congress, one of the world’s most authoritative platforms for cultural heritage and conservation.

This representation comes through the acceptance of the paper “Safeguarding the Past, Building the Future: A Collaborative Model for Ensemble-Based Heritage Conservation in Barbados,” which will be presented at the IIC Ghent Congress 2026 , marking the nation’s debut on this stage.

Co-authored by Anne Bancroft, Head of Collections Care and Conservation, Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny (R.O.A.D.) Programme; Michelle Gibbons, Shernise Mayers-Springer, Natasha Phillips, Pranav Singh, Martin Weekes (all team members of the R.O.A.D. Programme), Dr. Sheron Johnson, Senior Cultural Policy and Research Officer, Division of Culture; and Jason Bharath, Site Manager of Tyrol Cot, the paper showcases a seminal pilot project at Tyrol Cot, a nationally significant heritage site stewarded by the Barbados National Trust (BNT).

The IIC Congress brings together the foremost experts and institutions shaping international standards in conservation. It serves as a global forum where countries and institutions present cutting-edge research, emerging methodologies and new approaches to preserving cultural heritage worldwide. Barbados’ submission was selected from a highly competitive pool of international proposals, noted for its quality, depth, and meaningful contribution to the field.

In response to the achievement Dr. Sheron Johnson emphasised its importance, noting, “This recognition affirms the importance of investing in Barbados’ cultural infrastructure and talent. It demonstrates how national collaboration can produce research and models that contribute meaningfully to global thinking on heritage and conservation. Most importantly, it reflects the depth of commitment within our cultural sector and reinforces that our stories, expertise, and approaches have a rightful place in international conversations on heritage care.”

The project was initially developed through collaboration between the Division of Culture, the BNT, R.O.A.D., Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute and the National Library Service. Underpinning this collaboration is the Barbados National Trust’s sixty-five years of developmental work, heritage preservation, education, and advocacy. It is an interdisciplinary, intergenerational and multi-institutional model for heritage preservation. This framework, currently being piloted at Tyrol Cot, offers a locally informed, ensemble-based approach to conservation that responds directly to the realities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The model emphasises inclusive engagement, cultural resilience, and capacity-building, while setting national standards and regional benchmarks for heritage care. It advances Caribbean-led conservation methodologies and promotes practices that are reflective of local histories, contexts, and communities.

By merging conservation science, preventive conservation, restoration training, digital innovation, and institutional collaboration, this initiative lays the foundation for a replicable model adaptable to other heritage sites across Barbados and the wider Caribbean — strengthening the country’s broader heritage ecosystem through national efforts such as the R.O.A.D. Programme.

Speaking on the significance of Barbados’ participation, Anne Bancroft stated, “This marks the first time Barbados will be represented at the IIC Congress, a space that brings together the world’s leading experts in conservation across disciplines. Our participation ensures that the standards and best practices being established globally reflect the Caribbean’s own heritage ecosystems. It’s a milestone for Barbados, for the region, and for the institutions working collaboratively to safeguard our shared legacy.”

Jason Bharath added: “As the Site Manager of Tyrol Cot Heritage Village, it is my distinct privilege to spearhead the restoration and rehabilitation of one of Barbados’ most culturally significant sites. Tyrol Cot is a repository for nearly two centuries of socio-cultural, political, and architectural importance; its rehabilitation will ensure the preservation of rich historical data for generations. With the collaboration of cultural stakeholders, this framework can be duplicated anywhere in the world.”

This achievement underscores Barbados’ growing leadership in heritage innovation and sustainable conservation, demonstrating how small island nations can build capacity and contribute meaningfully to the global discourse on conservation through inclusive, climate-conscious, and research-driven approaches.