Barbados ready to welcome the world for CARIFESTA XV

With Crop Over 2025 soon to wrap up in grand style, Barbados is immediately shifting into full gear to host the highly anticipated CARIFESTA XV, taking place from 22 to 31 August 2025.

The island is proud to announce that it is ready and fully equipped to welcome the Caribbean and the world for 10 unforgettable days of music, art, dance, fashion, food, film, and cultural dialogue.

“Barbados is the place to be this August for CARIFESTA XV, which will be a beautiful melting pot of Caribbean cultures, foods, fashion, performances and visual arts,” says the Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Ms. Andrea Franklin. “Now more than ever, it’s an amazing moment in our regional history to come together, honour what makes each island unique, and celebrate the vibrant threads that bind us all. This is where the best of the Caribbean will be, in one place, at one time, in Barbados.”

A Region United in One Festival

CARIFESTA XV, under the theme “Caribbean Roots. Global Excellence,” is more than a festival, it is a roving cultural summit for the Caribbean and its diaspora.

This year’s programme includes:

Four Super Concerts featuring regional icons and international artists

The CARIFESTA Film Festival and outdoor screenings

Daily Fashion Shows and Caribbean couture exhibitions

The Grand Market & Trade Hub, the largest in CARIFESTA history

A robust Youth Village with intergenerational creative programming

The Big Conversations Symposia, tackling Caribbean identity, climate, and innovation

Culinary showcases highlighting food from across the Region

Sustainability activations with a future-forward, eco-conscious approach

Barbados will transform into a living gallery of Caribbean excellence, hosting over 25 participating countries, including delegations from Ghana, Cuba, Brazil, and Colombia, as well as creatives and audiences from the Caribbean diaspora.